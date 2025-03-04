Leerink Partnrs Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for VRDN

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viridian Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.00. The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.03) per share.

VRDN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $14.41 on Monday. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 18.55, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average is $19.70.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.24. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 85,127.16% and a negative return on equity of 70.12%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRDN. Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 50.0% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,062,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,917,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 400,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 274,641 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 66,550 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $788,000.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

