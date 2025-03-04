Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBTYK. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 124.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 22.5% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. 46.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Liberty Global stock opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.22. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Liberty Global Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $7.19. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, major shareholder Nicholas V. Tompras sold 57,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $737,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,153 shares in the company, valued at $209,019.82. The trade was a 77.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

