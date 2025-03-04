Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,741,000 after acquiring an additional 16,483 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $997,000. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 20,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 263,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,731. The trade was a 3.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,387. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of MHK opened at $116.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.88 and a fifty-two week high of $164.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.26.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.