Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 266.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.27). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

MUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.38.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Claiborne P. Deming acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,323,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 931,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,660,801.97. This trade represents a 5.67 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meenambigai Palanivelu acquired 1,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $41,999.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 37,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,635.50. This trade represents a 4.43 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

