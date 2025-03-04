New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 2,162 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the third quarter worth $6,593,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,430,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Surmodics by 19.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 60,240 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Surmodics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,133,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Surmodics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,884,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRDX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.46 million, a P/E ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 1.20. Surmodics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $42.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

