New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 900 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,833,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 1,487.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $119.66 on Tuesday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $95.50 and a 52-week high of $129.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.21.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $243.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.93 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gilda Malek sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total value of $111,915.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total value of $124,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,175. This represents a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MGRC shares. StockNews.com raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CJS Securities started coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on McGrath RentCorp from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MGRC

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.