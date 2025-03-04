New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1 Million Holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,502 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Busey were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $757,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Busey by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,549,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in First Busey by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 149,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 93,733 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Busey by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,723,000 after buying an additional 22,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in First Busey by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Price Performance

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average is $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.87. First Busey Co. has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $28.97.

First Busey Increases Dividend

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 17.14%. Equities research analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is 50.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 1,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $43,652.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 437,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,390,173.75. The trade was a 0.42 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Busey from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BUSE

First Busey Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

Read More

