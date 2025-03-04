New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $805,000 Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 97,511.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 33,154 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 193.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $54.76 on Tuesday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.66.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

