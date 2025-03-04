NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 1,984.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 114,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 109,142 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SMR opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. NuScale Power Co. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $32.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.51.

In other NuScale Power news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 664,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $11,988,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,537. The trade was a 95.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

