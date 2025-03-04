Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,678 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,849,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,598,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. 36.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OCSL opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $20.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 238.81%.

OCSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

