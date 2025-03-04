Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Position Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,788 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.15% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $77,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,916,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,307,000 after buying an additional 1,235,994 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,866,000 after acquiring an additional 38,203 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,860,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.1% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 772,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83,063 shares during the period.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $246,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,942,428. The trade was a 4.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $717,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,939 shares of company stock worth $8,745,031. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $103.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.73. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $120.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $517.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

