Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Paramount Global by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 54,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 1.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 129.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Paramount Global by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Paramount Global Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PARA opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $14.54.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. Analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -2.15%.

Paramount Global Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.