Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Stock Position Raised by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAG. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 14,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 45,300.0% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Penske Automotive Group

In related news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 8,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.03, for a total value of $1,513,320.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,003,508.51. This represents a 23.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 51.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAG. StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $167.28 on Tuesday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.32 and a 12 month high of $180.12. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

