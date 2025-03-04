Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,716,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,831 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $74,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POR. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,842,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,258,000 after acquiring an additional 952,214 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,553,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,259,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,346,000 after acquiring an additional 530,020 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $22,464,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 292,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,029,000 after buying an additional 120,380 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $56,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,587.20. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on POR shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.44.

Shares of POR opened at $45.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $39.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.44 and its 200-day moving average is $45.51.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.45%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

