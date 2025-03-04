Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $5.66 Million Stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 531,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,739 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Certara were worth $5,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Certara alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Certara by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Certara by 442.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Certara stock opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -59.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.57. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Certara from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Certara in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Certara from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

View Our Latest Report on Certara

Certara Profile

(Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.