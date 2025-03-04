Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 47,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 3,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisbourg Investments Inc. grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLF. National Bank Financial raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

SLF stock opened at $55.89 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $62.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.76 and a 200-day moving average of $57.74.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.5876 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.16%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

