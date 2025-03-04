Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,569 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 24.0% during the third quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 898,705 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $86,168,000 after purchasing an additional 174,005 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 90.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 115,707 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $11,094,000 after buying an additional 54,995 shares during the period. Crystal Rock Capital Management acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth about $719,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $903,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth about $2,174,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $88.93 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $110.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.76.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $1.15. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 71.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WYNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wynn Resorts

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Philip G. Satre purchased 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.18 per share, with a total value of $2,046,396.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,095.10. This trade represents a 185.08 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.