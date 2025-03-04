Private Advisor Group LLC Has $460,000 Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 28,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,650,000. Leibman Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $2,018,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 62.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,087,000 after buying an additional 64,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 5,624.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 321,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,385,000 after buying an additional 316,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $451,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,056,636.94. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $367,065.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,128. The trade was a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dollar General from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.04.

Shares of DG stock opened at $71.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.25 and a 200-day moving average of $80.63. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $168.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 38.88%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

