Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 64,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,810 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $54.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.83. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.67 and a fifty-two week high of $158.61. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.29. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 19.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ACLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair lowered Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ACLS

About Axcelis Technologies

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.