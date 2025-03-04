Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Radian Group by 1,767.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 12,282 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 45,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 40.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 24,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RDN shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Radian Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Radian Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

Insider Activity

In other Radian Group news, Director Gregory Serio sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $133,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,231.60. This trade represents a 92.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $509,528.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,953,909.50. The trade was a 7.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of RDN stock opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 46.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.95%.

About Radian Group

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.