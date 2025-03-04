Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 330.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Relx were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 1,290.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

RELX stock opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $90.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.5586 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Relx’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

