Rhumbline Advisers Buys 66 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in argenx were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in argenx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of argenx by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 38,152.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,391,000 after acquiring an additional 143,834 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of argenx by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in argenx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of argenx from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on argenx from $620.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (up previously from $660.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on argenx from $675.00 to $704.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.17.

Shares of ARGX opened at $622.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of -707.51 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $642.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $591.22. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $349.86 and a 12 month high of $678.21.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $761.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.52 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. Equities research analysts predict that argenx SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

