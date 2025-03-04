Roth Capital Predicts Core Scientific Q1 Earnings

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Core Scientific in a research note issued on Thursday, February 27th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Core Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Core Scientific’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $94.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.07 million.

CORZ has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Core Scientific from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Macquarie increased their price target on Core Scientific from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.50 price objective for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.07.

Shares of CORZ stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.34. Core Scientific has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORZ. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000.

In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 25,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $410,498.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,023,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,860,389.52. This represents a 1.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan sold 369,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $6,004,122.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,042,798.32. This trade represents a 8.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 614,032 shares of company stock valued at $9,534,916. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

