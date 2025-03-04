Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,254,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,596,000 after buying an additional 101,333 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,458,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 964,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,142,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 611,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,527,000 after purchasing an additional 58,685 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHP opened at $98.16 on Tuesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.76 and a 1-year high of $121.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $647.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.01 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RHP shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $45,895.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,555.25. This trade represents a 15.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.54 per share, with a total value of $802,851.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 832,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,178,640.40. The trade was a 1.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

