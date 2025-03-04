Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 3,233 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 80.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 78,391 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 11.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 773,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 76,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after purchasing an additional 50,375 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 86.5% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 807,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 374,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 560,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 159,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Healthcare Services Group Trading Down 0.5 %

HCSG opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.95 million, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.56. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 11.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.