Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,491,146 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 245,234 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $76,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 146,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after buying an additional 10,346 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 276,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,109 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 25.1% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 49,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,992,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,022,000 after purchasing an additional 147,599 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $50.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $59.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.87.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $580.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.83 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 49.84%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

