The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Price Target to $15.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.30.

Shares of RCKT opened at $8.79 on Monday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.66. The stock has a market cap of $801.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $13,827,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 139,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 19,939 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 652,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 51,358 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $3,415,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 19,326 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

