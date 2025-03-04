Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 28,610 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 81% compared to the typical daily volume of 15,776 call options.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. Lemonade has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.70.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.19. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 32.85% and a negative net margin of 43.51%. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Lemonade

In other Lemonade news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $481,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,000.50. This represents a 11.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 719,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $31,880,606.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,263,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,863,471.01. This represents a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 767,867 shares of company stock valued at $33,787,279 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 1,549.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 18,480 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 31.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 180,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 42,822 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 1,647.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 99.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 27,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter valued at about $264,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Lemonade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lemonade from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Lemonade from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Lemonade from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lemonade

Lemonade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.