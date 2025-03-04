Truist Financial Corp Has $483,000 Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,764 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ambev were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ambev by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Ambev by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 34,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambev by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ambev by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Ambev by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 173,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Ambev had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0221 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ABEV. Barclays reduced their price target on Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ambev in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ambev presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.45.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

