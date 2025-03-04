Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Stake Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 437,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,218 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $63,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 134,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 244,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,799,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $1,655,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $921,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $145.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.64 and its 200-day moving average is $173.01. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $140.17 and a 12 month high of $237.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $162.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Universal Display from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

See Also

