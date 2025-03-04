Victoria’s Secret & Co. Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 4,754 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 146% compared to the average daily volume of 1,936 call options.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,898.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 326.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.11. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $48.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.64.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

