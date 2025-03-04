Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Stock Position Trimmed by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Watsco were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Watsco by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Watsco

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 10,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.21, for a total transaction of $5,589,293.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of WSO opened at $493.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $485.33 and its 200-day moving average is $493.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 0.95. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $388.47 and a 12-month high of $571.41.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 17.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WSO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $486.25.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

