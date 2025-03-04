Wedbush Has Negative Outlook for XENE FY2028 Earnings

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.10) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.31. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $33.27 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.05.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 22,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $903,213.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,340.40. This represents a 41.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sherry Aulin sold 18,709 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $770,997.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,492 shares of company stock worth $2,334,969. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 144.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,552,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,135 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,263.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,456,000 after purchasing an additional 905,129 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,525,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,991,000 after buying an additional 607,606 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,520,000. Finally, Stempoint Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

