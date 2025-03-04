WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,395 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in WEX were worth $65,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get WEX alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in WEX by 2.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of WEX by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of WEX by 328.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,755,000 after buying an additional 97,807 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 111.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 24,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in WEX during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $186.00 price target on WEX in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on WEX from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.73.

WEX Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:WEX opened at $155.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.03 and a 1-year high of $244.04.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 11.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.