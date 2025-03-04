What is Wedbush’s Forecast for RCKT FY2029 Earnings?

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst Y. Zhong expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.83) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.30.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.0 %

RCKT stock opened at $8.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.66. The firm has a market cap of $801.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 319.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

