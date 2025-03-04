Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 14,578 Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 52.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 37,889 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 55.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 23,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.27. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $28.08.

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($3.19). Midland States Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is -118.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Midland States Bancorp from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Midland States Bancorp from $28.50 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Midland States Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

