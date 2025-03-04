Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 127.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 838,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 9.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after buying an additional 41,864 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Scholastic by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 467,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 195,507 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Scholastic by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 157,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Scholastic by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCHL stock opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $603.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.27 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average is $25.07. Scholastic Co. has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $39.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.48). Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. Research analysts expect that Scholastic Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is -444.44%.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

