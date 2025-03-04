Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Cuts Holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,810 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 19,497 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Kearny Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 166,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 161.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,689 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 147,892 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kearny Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Kearny Financial Announces Dividend

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Kearny Financial had a negative net margin of 20.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.94%.

Insider Activity at Kearny Financial

In related news, Director Melvina Wong-Zaza purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,078.05. The trade was a 22.19 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Kearny Financial Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

