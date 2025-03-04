Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Cuts Position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,552 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,320,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,288,000 after buying an additional 356,781 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,985,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,704,000 after buying an additional 187,465 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1,080.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 723,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 662,266 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 23,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 105,855 shares in the last quarter. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFLT shares. StockNews.com lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James started coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $993.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.86%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

