Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Decreases Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 94.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,568 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 223,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 5.1% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 49,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 303,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,660,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,165,000 after purchasing an additional 895,603 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of CCL stock opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.64. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $28.72.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

