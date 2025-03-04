Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 83.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,519 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,867,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,326,192,000 after purchasing an additional 77,350 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,632,000 after purchasing an additional 60,692 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,401,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,520,000 after purchasing an additional 55,699 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 695,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,735,000 after purchasing an additional 168,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,527,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $71.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.63 and a 52-week high of $94.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $747.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BMRN

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total value of $91,902.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,119.90. This trade represents a 9.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.