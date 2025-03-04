Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Grows Position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 5,461.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $37.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $995.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.90. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $43.79.

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

