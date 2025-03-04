Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Grows Position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 5,461.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.
Gorman-Rupp Price Performance
Shares of Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $37.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $995.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.90. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $43.79.
Gorman-Rupp Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.37%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on GRC
About Gorman-Rupp
The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gorman-Rupp
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.