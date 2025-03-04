Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $315,000 Holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 68.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,344 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 0.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 79,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 24.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 57.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Biohaven

In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs bought 29,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,042,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,368,741 shares in the company, valued at $85,132,551.54. This represents a 1.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biohaven Stock Performance

NYSE:BHVN opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $62.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.24 and its 200 day moving average is $42.77.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.29). Equities analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Biohaven from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.15.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Featured Articles

