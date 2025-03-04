Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,724 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in TransAlta by 20.0% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,622,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,254,000 after purchasing an additional 935,803 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 9.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,593,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,613,000 after buying an additional 408,184 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Price Performance

TransAlta stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. TransAlta Co. has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $14.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.28). TransAlta had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0458 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank lowered TransAlta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. CIBC raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

