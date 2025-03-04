Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $366,000 Position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,766 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.09% of Myers Industries worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58,761 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 464.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 60,954 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dave Basque purchased 5,000 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.41 per share, with a total value of $62,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,152 shares in the company, valued at $485,876.32. The trade was a 14.64 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $134,850 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Myers Industries Trading Down 10.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE:MYE opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $23.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.41. The company has a market cap of $365.52 million, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered Myers Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Myers Industries

Myers Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.