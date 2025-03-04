Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $308,000 in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Get FirstService alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSV. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in FirstService by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $176.03 on Tuesday. FirstService Co. has a twelve month low of $141.26 and a twelve month high of $197.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.46.

FirstService Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

View Our Latest Report on FirstService

FirstService Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.