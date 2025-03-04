Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $318,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,283,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,781,000 after purchasing an additional 954,457 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,431,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,351 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,432,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,587 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,643,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,816,000 after acquiring an additional 659,713 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,780.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,808,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625,142 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.44. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

