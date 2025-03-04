Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its position in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,596 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Century Aluminum by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Century Aluminum by 612.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 13,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENX opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.50. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.27 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 29,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $554,739.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,784.41. The trade was a 36.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

CENX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Century Aluminum from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Century Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

