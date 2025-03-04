Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $363,000 Investment in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in LexinFintech by 25.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,107,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 226,479 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the third quarter valued at approximately $467,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 235.5% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 726,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 510,014 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Citigroup raised LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LX opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $9.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $4.68.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

