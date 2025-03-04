Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of AnaptysBio at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 680.5% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 6,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANAB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AnaptysBio from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AnaptysBio from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on AnaptysBio from $90.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AnaptysBio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.

Insider Activity at AnaptysBio

In other AnaptysBio news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 6,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,065.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,880,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,047,217.30. The trade was a 0.08 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $445.48 million and a PE ratio of -2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.89. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 287.94% and a negative net margin of 289.75%. The firm had revenue of $43.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

